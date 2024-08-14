HIGH PARASITE Feat. MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE Release "Wasn't Human" Single And Music Video

High Parasite, the new UK outfit led by Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride, has released its bewitching third single, "Wasn't Human". This single paves the way for the debut album, Forever We Burn, which will be released on September 27 via Candlelight / Spinefarm.

In addition to the single, the band has unveiled a stunning gothic performance video directed by Shaun Hodson of Loki Films.

Muses vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe: "A femme fatale of the witching order is attempting to draw from the earth, air, and fire an entity to help her nefarious acts in wishing darkness upon all mankind. From a secretive druids’ stone circle, forested in the cold northlands of Yorkshire, the summoning has begun, but who can tell what devilish forces will be brought into the light! This is the very first High Parasite video to actually feature the entire band performing together as a unit in the bowels of a satanic mill lost to the decay of yesteryear."

The band preparing to showcase their distinctive brand of darkness with an exclusive album release performance on September 28 at Nightrain in Bradford. Prepare to immerse yourself in the raw energy of High Parasite. Tickets are available here.

Forever We Burn features 10 new tracks, all produced by Gregor Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), who also adds some signature guitar lines; as a body of work, it both delves into the darker recesses of the human condition and heralds the arrival of a new name and a familiar, formidable voice.

The name (an acknowledgment of mankind as parasite-in-chief) is High Parasite; the voice is Aaron Stainthorpe – longstanding frontman with doom metal maestros, My Dying Bride.

As a revered and founding pillar of My Dying Bride, with a legacy spanning over three decades, the spotlight will doubtless focus on Aaron’s distinctive profile, initially at least; pull back the red velvet curtains, however, and another force emerges in the form of bassist/vocalist/songwriter Tombs – a key player in the creation of High Parasite as a livin’, breathin’ entity.

Every song bears the indelible stamp of Stainthorpe and Tombs, their collaboration forming the dark, pulsating core of this five-piece ensemble, fleshed out by Sam Hill (rhythm guitar), Jonny Hunter (lead guitar), and Dan Brown (drums).

Comments Aaron, “The band has been lurking in the shadows, developing, growing, and evolving, and is now ready to unveil its own brand of darkness to the world. Skating the lines between metal, gothic rock and dark synth-pop, High Parasite is here, and death pop is born!”

Forever We Burn tracklisting:

"Forever We Burn"

"My Syndrome"

"Grave Intentions"

"Wasn’t Human"

"Concentric Nightmares"

"Hate Springs Eternal"

"Parasite"

"Let It Fail"

"Widowmaker"

"We Break We Die"

High Parasite will take their realm of dark music to major venues across the UK and Ireland in October and November in support of Cradle Of Filth. Don’t miss the special Halloween performance at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 31. Check out the full list of dates below.

October

27 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, England - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

31 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, England - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland -Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

8 - Newcastle, England - NX

(Photo - Andy Ford)