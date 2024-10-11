HIGHLY SUSPECT Drummer On Partying Nude With PAMELA ANDERSON - "They Invited Us Out To A Private Suite At The Chateau Marmont"; Video

A new episode of The SDR Show featuring Highly Suspect drummer and backing vocalist, Ryan Meyer, is now available wherever you get your podcasts. Watch below.

On the show, Ralph and Ryan Meyer both discuss being fraternal twins, why drummers are more prone to injuries, growing up in Cape Cod and meeting Highly Suspect lead singer Johnny Stevens in high school, Highly Suspect's phase of orgies and partying, his influences, Ralph being weiner cousins with Johnny Stevens, the origin of the band name, throwing cake at the audience and being sued, Highly Suspect's new album As Above So Below, Ryan Meyer's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and much more.

On the less-than-rock star state the band were in when they found out about their first Grammy nomination, “We were sleeping six to a hotel room. We were planking. You stay on your side of the bed, and I’ll stay on mine. We were like hungover and I think we had three hours of sleep. Around 7 a.m. our phones just started exploding. I think John was sleeping on the bathroom floor - pants down around his ankles - probably still drunk from the night before. That day we’re playing in front of like fifty people in a bar.”

About partying naked: “Pam Anderson and Cortney Love and (photographer) David LaChapelle came out to a show. They invited us out to a private suite at the Chateau Marmont. We were met at the door and told it was an all-naked party, and we had to remove our clothes, and we’re like, uhh, and then Pam Anderson walks out with her tits out, and we’re like ok..yeah! And that just kicked the whole thing off with naked parties.”