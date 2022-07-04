HIGHWAY SENTINELS Feat. JOE SATRIANI Release New Single & Video "How To Be Real"

Highway Sentinels - the supergroup featuring vocalsit David Reece (Bangalore Choir, Accept), drummer Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord), keyboardist Jimmy Waldo (Alcatrazz), bassist Donnie Van Stavern (Riot V) and guitarist Steven Rosen have released their new single and video "How To Be Real", featuring special guest Joe Satriani.

"How To Be Real" is taken from Highway Sentinels' debut album, The Waiting Fire, which will be released via Louder Than Loud Records on July 22nd, 2022. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"I'm A Loser"

"Face In The Crowd"

"Afterlife"

"Love And Hate"

"Victim Of The Night"

"Tortured Soul"

"We Won't Be Forgotten"

"All Comes Crashing Down"

"I Don't Care Anymore"

"Not Too Late"

"How To Be Real"

"Hell In A Handbasket"

Highway Sentinels is a project created by Steven Rosen and Jimmy Waldo. Steven, himself a legendary author, journalist and guitar enthusiast going back to the 1970s, be it traveling on a plane with Led Zeppelin or as a close friend of Eddie Van Halen, he has always been at the forefront of rock journalism and its surrounding culture.

Jimmy Waldo, founding member of Alcatrazz and New England, as well as having performed and recorded with the likes of Quiet Riot, Vinnie Vincent, Blackthorne, Pretty Maids, W.A.S.P., Skull, The Scream and many more, Jimmy has an astounding resume and a catalog of recorded music few can rival.

During the lockdowns of 2021, the two men set about recording a batch of songs that they had been working on for a number of years, some dating back even decades were brought into the mix.

There are a number of highly skilled guest guitarists on this record, each soloist was chosen for the song, rather than “name value” alone. Joe Satriani, Tracii Guns, Bumblefoot, and Paul Gilbert all contributed their talents to the record.

When choosing a vocalist Steven and Jimmy settled on David Reece, his work with Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire and as a solo artist speaks for itself… he was given complete freedom to write lyrics and vocal melodies.

A couple of songs come from the past, “Afterlife” and “We Won’t Be Forgotten” come from Jimmy’s past with Blackthorne, and “Victim Of The Night” is a song David had recorded with Bangalore Choir which never found its way onto the classic debut of that band.

Mark Zonder on drums brings an enormous pedigree to the record, known worldwide as the longtime drummer of Fates Warning and Warlord as well as the newly launched A-Z band with Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder, it all made sense to have Mark Zonder be the featured drummer on this record.

On bass is Donnie Van Stavern, from the much loved metal legends Riot, Donnie’s involvement means that no one has to worry about the bottom end falling out of a song, or having to have the guitarist re-cut the bass parts in a backroom somewhere… Donnie only plays one way… and that is go for the throat full on metal!

All together this is The Waiting Fire by Highway Sentinels - a record rooted very much in the traditions of classic rock.

"I'm A Loser" feat. Paul Gilbert: