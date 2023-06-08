HILLBILLY VEGAS Join TED NUGENT On The "Adios Mofo ‘23 Farewell Tour" This Summer

Hillbilly Vegas have announced that they will be hitting the road with Ted Nugent this summer on the Adios Mofo '23 Tour. Ted has announced that his 2023 summer tour will be his last... you do not want to miss it. The tour will kick off on July 13 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL and conclude on August 20 at Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Ted’s Adios Mofo ‘23 farewell tour. Ted is rock royalty and his songs are a huge part of the soundtrack for millions of rock n roll fans all over the world. It’s such an honor to support Ted and to connect with music fans across America this summer,” says Steve Harris, vocalist.

Adios Mofo'23 tour dates

July

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach, FL

18 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - New Barn Theater - Mt. Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

29 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

30 - RiverPark Center - Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Freedom Hill Ampitheater - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Lexington Village Theatre - Lexington, MI

16 - Lexington Village Theatre - Lexington, MI

18 - Ford Arena (Ford Park) - Beaumont, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK

It was never about starting a band. It was just a few old friends getting together to play music for fun. They would meet once a week at a small house deep in the Oklahoma woods they called Ringo Manor. They played old songs, told stories and laughed a lot. Before too long they started writing songs and as the story goes, when you put a bunch of musicians in a room together...they started a band.

Hillbilly Vegas released their first song just a few months after their first jam session at Ringo Manor. A local DJ played that song during his air shift and then it got weird. A Nashville record executive was driving through the area at the very moment that local DJ was playing that first Hillbilly Vegas song. He called the station and just an hour later they were offered a record deal. That fast! Yes, the band is aware that happens to be one of the sub plots in the movie Wayne’s World but it happened. Just like that! Since that wild day the band has charted 5 country singles, along with 2 top 10 and 3 Billboard top 20 rock singles. HOLY CROSSOVER!

Hillbilly Vegas has headlined their own tours as well as a support act for a who’s who in the music world including; Blake Shelton, Travis Tritt, Alabama, Lee Brice, Blackstone Cherry, Wynonna, Kentucky Headhunters, Hellyeah, David Allen Coe, Joe Diffy, Granger Smith, Billy Currington, A Thousand Horses, Insane Clown Posse, Molly Hatchet and many more. And to think it all started in a little house in Oklahoma called Ringo Manor.