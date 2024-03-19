Hilton Offering Chance To Spend An Evening With DEF LEPPARD’s JOE ELLIOTT In London

Hilton Honors is auctioning off a chance to spend an evening with Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott in London for cocktails and a Q&A for its Honors Members. Place a bid at Hilton Honors.

A description reads: “Place your bids now to join Def Leppard's legendary front man & songwriter, Joe Elliott, and hear how a chance encounter, a little help from his parents and a pivotal London radio station helped an unknown band become of the biggest global rock & roll influences. Joe will share tales from the band's history- from their early days to his continued globe-trotting around the world for sold out stadium tours to Def Leppard's prestigious induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It'll be an intimate night, one you won't forget, with the lead singer of one of the most dynamic live bands ever to hit the stage!”

This experience for two (2) includes:

- Access to a moderated conversation with Joe Elliott

- Opportunity to submit your own question for Joe Elliott to answer during the Q&A portion of the evening

- Meet & greet + photo opportunity with Joe Elliott

Experience the magic of Joe Elliott's home studio, Joe's Garage, where Def Leppard's iconic sound is captured and perfected. Join Neve as they take you behind the scenes with Joe and Def Leppard's Live/Studio Engineer, Ronan McHugh.

Established in 1988, Joe's Garage started as the intimate space for crafting Def Leppard's Adrenalize album. Today, it stands as a symbol of musical evolution, but most importantly described by Joe as a "fun place."

Explore the studio adorned with gifts from rock icons like Ronnie Wood and Gene Simmons as Joe shares stories from Def Leppard's early days and discusses producing the legendary Hysteria album.

Also, discover the decision behind incorporating the Neve 8424 console, the shift from digital back to analogue, and gain insights into the Def Leppard 8424 workflow from Ronan himself.