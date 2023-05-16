HIM Featured In Chaoszine Career Showcase: Love Metallers Of Finland (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine recently decided to start new series on their official YouTube Channel focusing mostly on Finnish bands and their history. The new episode is now out and the featured band is HIM. Check it out below.

Finnish Love Metal pioneer, Ville Valo joined NME In Conversation to discuss his debut solo record, Neon Noir, the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, and whether there's plans for any HIM anniversary celebrations. Watch below:

"Neon Noir is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night," says Valo. "It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."

Tracklisting:

"Echolocate Your Love"

"Run Away From The Sun"

"Neon Noir"

"Loveletting"

"The Foreverlost"

"Baby Lacrimarium"

"Salute the Sanguine"

"In Trenodia"

"Heartful Of Ghosts"

"Saturnine Saturnalia"

"Zener Solitaire"

"Vertigo Eyes"

"Echolocate Your Love" video:

"Loveletting" video:

VV's headline tour, taking place next year across Europe, the UK, and North America - has already sold-out across a number of cities. Get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.