HIM's VILLE VALO Sets January Release Date For Debut Solo Album, Neon Noir; Artwork / Tracklisting Revealed

Finnish Love Metal pioneer, Ville Valo (VV), has set January 13 as the release date for his debut solo album, Neon Noir. You can pre-order the set here.

"Neon Noir is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night," says Valo. "It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."

Tracklisting:

"Echolocate Your Love"

"Run Away From The Sun"

"Neon Noir"

"Loveletting"

"The Foreverlost"

"Baby Lacrimarium"

"Salute the Sanguine"

"In Trenodia"

"Heartful Of Ghosts"

"Saturnine Saturnalia"

"Zener Solitaire"

"Vertigo Eyes"

"Echolocate Your Love" video:

"Loveletting" video:

VV's headline tour, taking place next year across Europe, the UK, and North America - has already sold-out across a number of cities. Get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.

(Photo - Joonas Brandt)