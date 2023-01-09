HIM's VILLE VALO Shares Advice He Got From OZZY OSBOURNE - "If You Can't Get The First Row Going..."; Video

Finnish Love Metal pioneer, Ville Valo (VV), will release his debut solo album, Neon Noir, this Friday (January 13).

Ville joined NME In Conversation to discuss his debut solo record, the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, and whether there's plans for any HIM anniversary celebrations. Watch below:

"Neon Noir is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night," says Valo. "It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."

You can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

"Echolocate Your Love"

"Run Away From The Sun"

"Neon Noir"

"Loveletting"

"The Foreverlost"

"Baby Lacrimarium"

"Salute the Sanguine"

"In Trenodia"

"Heartful Of Ghosts"

"Saturnine Saturnalia"

"Zener Solitaire"

"Vertigo Eyes"

"Echolocate Your Love" video:

"Loveletting" video:

VV's headline tour, taking place next year across Europe, the UK, and North America - has already sold-out across a number of cities. Get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.