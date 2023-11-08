HINAYANA Joined by WOLFHEART Frontman On New Track "A Tide Unturning"; Lyric Video

Austin, Texas based melodic death metal band, Hinayana, will release their sophomore full-length album, Shatter And Fall, this Friday, November 10 via Napalm Records.

Following their recent singles "Reverse The Code" and "Triptych Visions", Hinayana have released their third new single, “A Tide Unturning”, featuring guest vocal contributions from Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart. The track shines as one of the most brutalizing yet pensive metal ballads of 2023, as flowing melodies and deep resonating guitars surround the crushing voices of Saukkonen and frontman Casey Hurd.

In 2018, Hinayana first ensnared the masses with their self-released debut, Order Divine, and later defied the pandemic with their subsequent 2020 release, the Death Of The Cosmic EP. Produced by frontman Casey Hurd and Kevin Butler with mastering by Dan Swanö at Unisound, Shatter And Fall features guest contributions from melodic death metal purveyors and labelmates Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart and Vincent Jackson Jones of Aether Realm.

Frontman Casey Hurd adds about the album: "Shatter And Fall is about Karma, one’s own fate, consequences, grief about our own actions, depression, loss of faith, yin and yang, light and dark, and our own unchanging nature as humans. It's darker, heavier, and more diverse than our previous releases. We're evolving and expanding on our sound to include more catchy and anthemic elements in addition to the darker, heavier material. This new album is a significant milestone for Hinayana.”

Introductory track “Slowly Light Collides” opens the heavy gates of Shatter And Fall without hesitation, setting the stage for its impending intensity with a potent mixture of headbang-inducing heaviness and hair-raising melodies and harmonies. Second track “Mind Is A Shadow”, featuring guest vocals from Vincent Jackson Jones of fellow American melodic death metal frontrunners Aether Realm, hits equally hard with a gripping, chunky verse riff and searing chorus. Frontman Casey Hurd’s deep growls juxtapose effortlessly with Jones’s skyscraper screams before a seizing solo from Erik Shtaygrud marks the track’s apex. Anthems like “How Many Dreams”, “The Answer” and enthralling groove machine “Reverse The Code” - the latter boasting one of the album’s most flourishing closer passages - march further into the icy depths, proving Shatter And Fall as a multifaceted melodeath record.

Powerful “Spirit And Matter” and somber yet essential, spine-tingling “Triptych Visions” feature some of the album’s most melancholic and introspective moments, traversing expansive peaks and valleys of deep metallic intensity and some of the album’s most delicate, acoustic-driven moments. The implementation of diverse styles, showcased by the varied instrumentation and intensity of songs like touching interlude “From Our Darkest Moments”, versus massive, crushing sonic saga “Lost To Flame”, poise the band for undeniable recognition. All-consuming single “A Tide Unturning”, featuring guest vocal contributions from Tuomas Saukkonen of Finnish melodic death icons Wolfheart, shines as the most desolate summit of Shatter And Fall, serving as one of the most brutalizing yet pensive ballads of 2023. The album ends on the grimmest note of all with blackened closer “Taken”, a re-recorded, renewed look back at a track originally released on the band’s 2014 demo Endless - marking an apt finish to an contemplative, emotional album tangling with themes of fate, grief and inevitable consequence.

Shatter And Fall will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Digital Album

Shatter And Fall tracklisting:

"Slowly Light Collides"

"Mind Is A Shadow" (feat. Vincent Jackson Jones)

"How Many Dreams"

"Spirit And Matter"

"From Our Darkest Moments"

"Reverse The Code"

"Lost To Flame"

"The Answer"

"Triptych Visions"

"A Tide Unturning" (feat. Tuomas Saukkonen)

"Taken"

"Triptych Visions" video:

"Reverse The Code" video:

Hinayanais on tour in Europe and the UK now, supporting headliners Wolfheart and fellow support act Before The Dawn.

November

8 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

9 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

10 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

11 - Essen, Germany - Turock

12 - Innsbruck, Austria - Pmk

13 - Liubliana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

15 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

16 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

18 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

19 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

22 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

23 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

24 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex

25 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

26 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

Hinayana is:

Casey Hurd - Guitar/Vocals

Daniel Vieira - Drums

Erik Shtaygrud - Guitar

Michael Anstice - Keyboard

Matt Bius - Bass

(Photo - Jackie Schutza)