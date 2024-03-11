HINAYANA Release "Spirit And Matter" Lyric Video

Austin, Texas based melodic death metal band, Hinayana, have released a lyric video for "Spirit And Matter", featured on their sophomore full-length album, Shatter And Fall, released last November via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Shatter And Fall is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Digital Album

Order here.

Shatter And Fall tracklisting:

"Slowly Light Collides"

"Mind Is A Shadow" (feat. Vincent Jackson Jones)

"How Many Dreams"

"Spirit And Matter"

"From Our Darkest Moments"

"Reverse The Code"

"Lost To Flame"

"The Answer"

"Triptych Visions"

"A Tide Unturning" (feat. Tuomas Saukkonen)

"Taken"

“A Tide Unturning” lyric video:

"Triptych Visions" video:

"Reverse The Code" video:

Hinayana is:

Casey Hurd - Guitar/Vocals

Daniel Vieira - Drums

Erik Shtaygrud - Guitar

Michael Anstice - Keyboard

Matt Bius - Bass

(Photo - Jackie Schutza)