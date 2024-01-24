HIRAES Premier "Dormant" Music Video; New Album Out Friday

This Friday, January 26, German melodic death metal act Hiraes - featuring former members of Dawn of Disease and Critical Mess - will unleash their sophomore studio album, Dormant, via Napalm Records.

In support of their upcoming album, the band has announced a series of live dates kicking off on Friday, followed by a tour with psy-core metal act Dymytry in March (tour itinerary here). To shorten your wait, today, the band is presenting a video clip for the furious album title track, "Dormant"

The band comments about the track and video: "Today, before the release of our brand-new album Dormant this Friday, we unveil to you, the title track. After an atmospheric intro, you are hit with a gigantic wall of sound of thundering guitars, shattering blast beats, and rousing vocals. Our third single is also one of the most varied songs on the album, and will hopefully shorten the next few days of waiting for the release date. Lyrically, the track guides you into the depth of the self, as it draws a picture of the soul’s core, the hidden place inside where time and space stand still. The atmospheric music video underlines the message even more and marks another cornerstone of Hiraes’ artistic variability.”

Compared to their lauded 2021 debut, Solitary, it's immediately evident that Hiraes did not only grow within their sound due to countless live appearances, but have invested more time and energy into developing their sophisticated songwriting and production, leaning further into their own unique sound profile. Due to the use of varying keys and sonic elements, Dormant is undoubtedly fresh without sacrificing the nuances that caused their first album to connect so successfully with fans.

With their very first offering, Hiraes already created an exciting new melodic death emergence, built upon a brutalized vocal attack, intense melodies and aggressive guitars. On Dormant, Hiraes flexes their own trademarks in an intensified way, ranging from versatile drumming, catchy riffs and hymn-like melodies to enthralling soundscapes and an impressive vocal onslaught by singer Britta. From the epic intro of album opener "Through The Storm" - which bursts into a thunderous melodic death metal assault - to fast-paced ragers like "We Owe No One", Hiraes delivers a truly versatile album performance!

The band states: “The album will grab you with its intensity from the first second on and won't let you go. We invested a lot of energy, dedication and passion to create this monumental and melancholic piece of melodic death metal. Having played countless shows over the last two years, Dormant captures the energy of Hiraes’ live performances and places the songs right between heart and gut."

Dormant was mixed by Jens Bogren and Ricardo Borges, and was mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Hiraes' second studio album is a stirring, intense and dynamic death metal affair that is both heavily brutal and dark, yet full of melodic melancholy. This album is highly recommended for fans of Insomnium, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth and At The Gates.

Dormant will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digisleeve (6page)

- 1 LP Gatefold solid royal blue

- Digital Album

Dormant tracklisting:

"Through The Storm"

"We Owe No One"

"Undercurrent"

"Chance To Fail"

"About Lies"

"Come Alive"

"Ocean Child"

"Nightflight"

"Red Soil"

"Dormant"

"We Owe No One" video:

"Through The Storm" video:

Hiraes are:

Britta Görtz - vocals

Lukas Kerk - guitars

Oliver Kirchner - guitars

Christian Wösten - bass

Mathias Blässe - drums

(Photo - Lisa Ulferts)