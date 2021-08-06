HJELVIK Release Animated Music Video For New Single "Synkverving"

Norwegian blackened Viking metal band, Hjelvik, unleashes a brand-new single called "Synkverving:, that features a guest appearance by Lars Nedland from White Void and Borknagar. The single follows the release of Hjelvik's debut album, Welcome To Hel, in late 2020 and is also strongly based on Norse mythology and Viking themes, paired with the raw and sinister tone that is typical for the band.

The single comes with an animated music video, that you can watch below. Get the single digitally here.

Frontman Erlend Hjelvik comments: "This doomy little ditty was recorded during the Welcome To Hel sessions and is now released in all its glory with a brand new mix and master courtesy of fellow countryman Endre Kirkesola (Abbath & Green Carnation). Making things sound extra Norwegian, 'Synkverving' features the debut of Hjelvik rhythm guitarist Remi André Nygård and awesome guest vocals and organ by Lars Are Nedland (White Void, Borknagar & Solefald). The cherry on top of this pagan pie is an animated video created by Zak Kirwin (Ghoul & Spirit Adrift) who brings the "mound people" to life! Listen loud!"

Hjelvik is the solo-band of ex-Kvelertak frontman, lyricist and co-founder Erlend Hjelvik. After touring worldwide with some of the world's greatest bands like Metallica, Slayer, and Ghost and earning four Norwegian Spellemann awards, Erlend parted ways with his bandmates in 2018 and has spent the last two years songwriting and creating Hjelvik's first solo album.

Hjelvik is:

Erlend Hjelvik - Vocals, Lyrics and Songwriting

Rob Steinway - Lead Guitar

Remi André Nygård - Rhythm Guitar

Alexis Lieu - Bass

Kevin Foley - Drums