HOAXED Drop Official "For Love" Music Video

Portland-based dark rock duo, Hoaxed, have released the official video for “For Love”, from their debut album Two Shadows. Watch below:

Comprised of vocalist / guitarist Kat Keo and drummer Kim Coffel, Hoaxed's superlative blend of styles - heavy melodic rock with captivating hooks, gothic undertones, undeniable metal, and tinges of Americana - pave the way for a singular expression that’s entirely their own.

Two Shadows is out on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical orders are available via Relapse.com. Digital downloads/streaming here.

Two Shadows is as unique as it is memorable and catchy. The record thrusts, retreats, and beguiles across its melody-powered and hook-driven expanse, with earworms “The Call,” “Guilty Ones,” and “The Knowing” serving as the album’s crucial lighthouses.

Tracklisting:

"Two Shadows"

"The Call"

"The Knowing"

"For Love"

"Grand Illusions"

"High Seas"

"Guilty Ones"

"Where Good Won’t Go"

"Forsaken"

Album stream:

"The Knowing" video:

"The Call" video:

"Guilty Ones" video:

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)