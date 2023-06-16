HOAXED Drop Official "For Love" Music Video
June 16, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Portland-based dark rock duo, Hoaxed, have released the official video for “For Love”, from their debut album Two Shadows. Watch below:
Comprised of vocalist / guitarist Kat Keo and drummer Kim Coffel, Hoaxed's superlative blend of styles - heavy melodic rock with captivating hooks, gothic undertones, undeniable metal, and tinges of Americana - pave the way for a singular expression that’s entirely their own.
Two Shadows is out on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical orders are available via Relapse.com. Digital downloads/streaming here.
Two Shadows is as unique as it is memorable and catchy. The record thrusts, retreats, and beguiles across its melody-powered and hook-driven expanse, with earworms “The Call,” “Guilty Ones,” and “The Knowing” serving as the album’s crucial lighthouses.
Tracklisting:
"Two Shadows"
"The Call"
"The Knowing"
"For Love"
"Grand Illusions"
"High Seas"
"Guilty Ones"
"Where Good Won’t Go"
"Forsaken"
Album stream:
"The Knowing" video:
"The Call" video:
"Guilty Ones" video:
(Photo - Shimon Karmel)