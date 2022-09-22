HOAXED Release "Guilty Ones" Music Video

Hoaxed will soon unveil their captivating and catchy debut full-length, Two Shadows. Today, the band share the second single, “Guilty Ones”. Watch the video below.

Says the band: “Horrible injustices are executed everyday and Guilty Ones is a reflection of what role we all play in that execution.”

Comprised of vocalist/guitarist Kat Keo and drummer Kim Coffel, Hoaxed's superlative blend of styles - heavy melodic rock with captivating hooks, gothic undertones, undeniable metal, and tinges of Americana - pave the way for a singular expression that’s entirely their own. Check out the band's video for "The Call" below.

"Two Shadows - an eerie place wandering souls happen upon, a bridge between the land of the living and the unrestful afterlife, where you may suddenly find yourself with two shadows; your shadow and an ominous second shadow." - Hoaxed

Two Shadows is out October 28 on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Digital Downloads/Streaming/Pre-Save here.

Two Shadows is as unique as it is memorable and catchy. The record thrusts, retreats, and beguiles across its melody-powered and hook-driven expanse, with earworms “The Call,” “Guilty Ones,” and “The Knowing” serving as the album’s crucial lighthouses.

Tracklisting:

"Two Shadows"

"The Call"

"The Knowing"

"For Love"

"Grand Illusions"

"High Seas"

"Guilty Ones"

"Where Good Won’t Go"

"Forsaken"

"The Call" video:

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)