HOAXED Release “The Knowing” Music Video

Hoaxed unveil their captivating and catchy debut full-length, Two Shadows, officially out in two weeks on October 28. Today, Hoaxed share the third and final single “The Knowing”.

Hoaxed comment: "It's human nature to be curious about the path your life will take and how you can influence it. This song cautions around digging into practices you don't understand. 'The Knowing' music video was a unique undertaking. We always edit our music videos ourselves, but we took it a step further this time: creation of 'The Knowing' music video was, start to finish, just the two of us."

Comprised of vocalist / guitarist Kat Keo and drummer Kim Coffel, Hoaxed's superlative blend of styles - heavy melodic rock with captivating hooks, gothic undertones, undeniable metal, and tinges of Americana - pave the way for a singular expression that’s entirely their own.

Two Shadows is out October 28 on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com. Digital downloads/streaming/pre-save here.

Two Shadows is as unique as it is memorable and catchy. The record thrusts, retreats, and beguiles across its melody-powered and hook-driven expanse, with earworms “The Call,” “Guilty Ones,” and “The Knowing” serving as the album’s crucial lighthouses.

Tracklisting:

"Two Shadows"

"The Call"

"The Knowing"

"For Love"

"Grand Illusions"

"High Seas"

"Guilty Ones"

"Where Good Won’t Go"

"Forsaken"

"The Call" video:

"Guilty Ones" video:

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)