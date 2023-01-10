HOAXED Share "High Seas" Playthrough Video

Portland-based dark rock duo, Hoaxed, have released the official playthrough video for “High Seas”, from their debut album Two Shadows.

"The 'High Seas' playthrough pulls back the curtain on our process and gives a glimpse into the layers behind the recordings," the band comments. Taking the opportunity to showcase their multi-instrumentalist chops, Kat Keo and Kim Coffel write and perform everything recorded on their albums, including bass and keys."

Comprised of vocalist / guitarist Kat Keo and drummer Kim Coffel, Hoaxed's superlative blend of styles - heavy melodic rock with captivating hooks, gothic undertones, undeniable metal, and tinges of Americana - pave the way for a singular expression that’s entirely their own.

Two Shadows is out on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical orders are available via Relapse.com. Digital downloads/streaming here.

Two Shadows is as unique as it is memorable and catchy. The record thrusts, retreats, and beguiles across its melody-powered and hook-driven expanse, with earworms “The Call,” “Guilty Ones,” and “The Knowing” serving as the album’s crucial lighthouses.

Tracklisting:

"Two Shadows"

"The Call"

"The Knowing"

"For Love"

"Grand Illusions"

"High Seas"

"Guilty Ones"

"Where Good Won’t Go"

"Forsaken"

Album stream:

"The Knowing" video:

"The Call" video:

"Guilty Ones" video:

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)