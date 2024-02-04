Holland's BEYOND GOD Release Official Live Video For "Cronos"

Dutch metal sensation Beyond God recently signed a deal with Wormholedeath for their latest album, The Great Divide, which was released on December 8th, 2023.

They have released an official live video for "Cronos", the first track on the The Great Divide. Check it out below.

Since the release of their debut album, A Moment Of Black, in 2016, they embarked on a triumphant international tour, amassing an ever-growing global fan base. Their evolution continued with the release of Dying To Feel Alive in 2017, featuring aggressive riffs and a dynamic rhythm section, all while retaining their signature dark orchestral atmosphere and melodic vocal lines. A special acoustic album in 2019 reflected on their musical journey thus far. Now, they stand on the precipice of their third full-length metal album, promising an even more profound symphonic metal experience.

The Great Divide is an odyssey through the human psyche, a musical voyage that delves into the intricacies of time, love, memory, and existence. Each track intertwines with the next, creating a tapestry of themes that range from the captivating tales of Greek mythology in "Cronos" to the heart-wrenching aftermath of lost love in "After Love Ends."

Musically, The Great Divide embraces the darker, weightier realms of metal with fierce guitar riffs, thundering drums, and ethereal orchestral arrangements. Yet, it's Meryl Foreman's entrancing vocals that breathe life into these songs, evoking profound emotions in every note.

From the thought-provoking "The Great Divide" and "Coronation" addressing contemporary sociopolitical issues, to the deeply personal "A Siren's Cry" and "Aphantasia", exploring the depths of love, loss, and the human psyche, this album is a symphonic masterpiece. Beyond God offers a fresh take on the genre, revealing their formidable musical prowess and their power to convey compelling narratives.

Tracklist:

"Cronos"

"Frostbite"

"Coronation"

"Heartbreaker"

"The Great Divide"

"A Siren's Cry"

"Pierced"

"The Elder Tree"

"Aphantasia"

"After Love Ends"

Beyond God is:

Meryl Foreman – Vocals

Ferry Guns – Drums & Orchestration

Dennis Winkel – Bass

Mariusz Krawitowski – Guitars