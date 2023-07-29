HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Celebrate 15th Anniversary Of "Everywhere I Go" Single With Uncensored Official Video And Limited Edition Bundle

Multi-platinum rap rock band Hollywood Undead have shared a new video along with the following message:

"Wake up, grab beer, grab rear, shave beard and grab you some scene gear!

At long last, the uncensored version of our timeless classic, 'Everywhere I Go', is available now on our YouTube channel, and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of one of the best songs ever written we've dropped a limited edition EWIG starter pack only available for 72hrs!

Jump in your Ford Fiesta and head over to this locartion now to strap up!"

Check out the official "Everywhere I Go" uncensored video below.

Earlier this year, Hollywood Undead shared the music video for “House Of Mirrors” featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll. Available exclusively on the digital version of Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe, the song is a story of self-reflection and was co-written with Jelly Roll in a studio session last year.

"I’ve been a fan of Hollywood Undead for a long time — it was surreal to get to work with them,” shares Jelly Roll. “Everything just clicked in the studio that day the record is a perfect representation of where we all were at that point in our lives."

“‘House Of Mirrors’ is a song of self-reflection and redemption,” Hollywood Undead’s Johnny 3 Tears shares. “No matter how far you run you can’t escape the person staring back at you in the mirror. One day we all have to face ourselves… and hopefully we can look back and not have to look away at what we see.”

Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.

Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents “a juxtaposition between the ‘haves’ and the ’have-nots,’ highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band’s home state of California.” Hotel Kalifornia saw placements on genre playlists such as Spotify’s Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Music’s Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, and Top 40 placement at US Rock & Active Rock Radio with the standout single “City Of The Dead.”

Hollywood Undead will make several festival appearances, co-headline appearances with Papa Roach, and headline throughout the spring and summer worldwide with Bamboozle Festival, and international festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, and more. Find tickets and tour info at hollywoodundead.com.

Tracklisting:

“CHOAS”

“World War Me”

“Ruin My Life”

“Hourglass”

“Go To War”

“Alone At The Top”

“Wild In These Streets”

“Dangerous”

“Lion Eyes”

“Trap God”

“Happy When I Die”

“Reclaim”

“City Of The Dead”

“Alright”

“Evil”

“Salvation”

“First Class Suicide”

“Ransom”

“Break On Through”

“House Of Mirrors” (feat. Jelly Roll) (Digital Deluxe only)

"House Of Mirrors" video feat. Jelly Roll:

“Evil” video:

(Top photo: Cameron Nunez)