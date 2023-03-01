HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD – Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe Out In April

Platinum-certified Los Angeles quintet, Hollywood Undead will release the deluxe version of their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on April 28 in both digital and vinyl formats.

The vinyl deluxe will feature five new tracks including “Evil,” which the band is excited to share today. The digital deluxe version will also feature an exclusive bonus track “House of Mirrors” featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents “a juxtaposition between the ‘haves’ and the ’have-nots,’ highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band’s home state of California.” Hotel Kalifornia saw placements on genre playlists such as Spotify’s Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Music’s Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, and Top 40 placement at US Rock & Active Rock Radio with the standout single “City Of The Dead.”

Hollywood Undead is currently wrapping up the Rockzilla Part 2 Tour with Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse. The band will make several festival appearances throughout the spring and summer worldwide with Bamboozle Festival, and international festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, and more. Find tickets and tour info at hollywoodundead.com.

Tracklisting:

“CHOAS”

“World War Me”

“Ruin My Life”

“Hourglass”

“Go To War”

“Alone At The Top”

“Wild In These Streets”

“Dangerous”

“Lion Eyes”

“Trap God”

“Happy When I Die”

“Reclaim”

“City Of The Dead”

“Alright”

“Evil”

“Salvation”

“First Class Suicide”

“Ransom”

“Break On Through”

“House Of Mirrors” (feat. Jelly Roll) (Digital Deluxe only)

“Evil” video: