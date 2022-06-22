HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce Summer '23 Tour Dates In Germany, Luxembourg

Hollywood Vampires are back! The supergroup featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, actor/musician Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper, have announced that they'll be performing in Germany and Luxembourg in summer 2023

Tickets for the dates listed below go on sale Monday, June 27 at 11 AM, CET at HollywoodVampires.com.

Tour dates:

June

20 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany

28 - Citadel Music Festival - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

30 - Summer in the City - Zitadelle Mainz - Mainz, Germany