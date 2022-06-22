HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Announce Summer '23 Tour Dates In Germany, Luxembourg
June 22, 2022, an hour ago
Hollywood Vampires are back! The supergroup featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, actor/musician Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper, have announced that they'll be performing in Germany and Luxembourg in summer 2023
Tickets for the dates listed below go on sale Monday, June 27 at 11 AM, CET at HollywoodVampires.com.
Tour dates:
June
20 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany
21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
24 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
27 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany
28 - Citadel Music Festival - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany
30 - Summer in the City - Zitadelle Mainz - Mainz, Germany