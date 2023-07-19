HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Cancel Budapest Show "Due To Unforeseen Circumstances"

Hollywood Vampires - Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen - were forced to cancel their scheduled show in Budapest last night (Tuesday, July 18), "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The band issued the following statement: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest. All tickets (general and VIP, including meet & greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires."



Black Sabbath guitarist, Tony Iommi, joined Hollywood Vampires during their show on July 11 at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Iommi joined the Vampires for their encore, a performance of the Black Sabbath classic, "Paranoid". Watch fan-filmed video below:

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

Live in Rio is now available as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"Raise The Dead" video:

"Manic Depression" video:

"My Generation" video:

"I Got A Line On You" video:

