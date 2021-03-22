HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Cancel UK / European Summer Tour

Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper, have issued a 2021 tour update. The band's message follows:

"We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this summer. We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase. Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!"