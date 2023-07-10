HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Berlin Show Streaming

On June 28th, Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen - performed at Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, Germany . Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The band is rounded out by Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson.

The setlist was as follows:

"I Want My Now"

"Raise the Dead"

"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)

"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors)

"The Boogieman Surprise"

"My Dead Drunk Friends"

"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders)

"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)

"Who's Laughing Now"

"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band)

"The Jack (AC/DC)

"As Bad As I Am"

"Heroes" (David Bowie)

- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental)

"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith)

"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke)

"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw)

Encore:

"School's Out" (Alice Cooper)

PEOPLE reported exclusively that Johnny Depp had an "intimate" birthday celebration with his bandmates last month.

The Oscar nominee, who turned 60 on June 9, marked the occasion by enjoying dinner with his Hollywood Vampires cohorts Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen while on a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, a source tells PEOPLE.

"There was no big grand party. No blast off. He celebrated in Istanbul on his birthday. He had a dinner with his bandmates," says the source. "It was an intimate dinner in Istanbul, where they were playing.”

The source adds that Depp is "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life."

"He's 60. He's on tour. He's directing a movie. He can't do what he was doing at 20 years old," the source says. "He's taking care of himself. Everything in moderation."

"He's older. He's still working. It doesn't make any sense to be partying hard anymore," the source adds. "It's a different scene. He's really busy.”

Read more at PEOPLE.com.

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

Live in Rio is now available as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"Raise The Dead" video:

"Manic Depression" video:

"My Generation" video:

"I Got A Line On You" video: