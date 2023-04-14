HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Pay Homage To THE WHO With Live Performance Of "My Generation"; Official Video

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

With "My Generation", Pete Townshend of The Who created a timeless classic in 1965. 50 years later, the song is revived by Hollywood Vampires and performed in front of 100,000 fans. Watch below:

"My Generation" is featured on the upcoming Hollywood Vampires album, Live In Rio, out on June 2 via earMUSIC.

With singer Alice Cooper, superstar Johnny Depp, Aerosmith legend Joe Perry, and producer + songwriter Tommy Henriksen, the band has a top-class lineup.

Live in Rio will be released as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be pre-ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"I Got A Line On You" video:

(Photo - Ross Halfin Photography)