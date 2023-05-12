HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Release Official Live Video For JIMI HENDRIX Track "Manic Depression"

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

"Manic Depression" was originally released on Jimi Hendrix's 1967 debut album Are You Experienced, and has become a staple in the rock music canon as the lyrics describe the turbulent emotional roller coaster ride of bipolar disorder. The Hollywood Vampires' live version brings a new energy to the song with its explosive instrumentation and electrifying solos that capture the frenzied spirit of Hendrix's original.

With singer Alice Cooper, superstar Johnny Depp, Aerosmith legend Joe Perry, and producer + songwriter Tommy Henriksen, the band has a top-class lineup.

Live in Rio will be released as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be pre-ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"My Generation" video:

"I Got A Line On You" video: