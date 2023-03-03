HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Release Official Video For "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" Feat. JOE PERRY On Lead Vocals

Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, actor/musician Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper, have release a video for "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory", featured on the Rise album, released in June 2019 via earMusic.

Originally by the great Johnny Thunders, “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” features Joe Perry on lead vocals. Access the album here, and watch the video below.

The legend of the Hollywood Vampires began in the upstairs rooms inside the wicked halls of legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Strip in Hollywood in 1972. Surrounded by plenty of memorabilia on the walls, the location became the home away from home for stars like Alice Cooper, Ringo Starr, John Belushi, John Lennon, Keith Moon, Keith Emerson, Harry Nilsson, Marc Bolan and many more to get their (often) daily fixture. The staff at the Rainbow dubbed the crew the Hollywood Vampires – their very own secret late-night drinking club.



More than 40 years later, Cooper and good friend Johnny Depp got together and decided the spirit of the Hollywood Vampires should live on (minus the drinking). They were joined by Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry, who is an old friend of both and Tommy Henriksen, longtime friend of Alice Cooper, band member and producer.

