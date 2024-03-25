HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Video Trailer Released For Upcoming "Unleashed Spirits" Documentary

First Blood, LLC presents a 10 Lives Content Production, Unleashed Spirits - The Rise Of The Hollywood Vampires, coming soon. An official video trailer for the upcoming documentary is available for streaming below.

Unleashed Spirits - The Rise Of The Hollywood Vampires is an exhilarating and heartfelt film that takes viewers on a captivating journey through the formation of the iconic band, Hollywood Vampires, and the profound impact they’ve had on their devoted fan base.

The Hollywood Vampires are Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, featuring Buck Johnson, Glen Sobel and Chris Wyse.