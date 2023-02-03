HOLY MOSES Announce April Release Of Final Album, Invisible Queen; Guests Revealed; Title Track Music Video Streaming

2023 will mark the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act, Holy Moses, celebrated with the bands upcoming new studio album Invisible Queen (available April 14) and a last run of live shows.

Today, Holy Moses release their first single and music video for the title track, "Invisible Queen", which says it all. Sabina Classen is the first and longest standing female thrash vocalist - The Queen of Thrash. However, she is a well-kept secret of the metal scene, never basking in the limelight of mainstream glory. She is nevertheless famous, especially to the old school metal scene and even to the bands in the current mainstream.

“Invisible Queen” has a double meaning; Sabina herself says, ”I'm going to disappear into the void and I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish with Holy Moses since 1981. I never could have imagined that I would travel across most of the world with my high school band and eventually leave with such a clear statement, as I have with this album. This title-track was tailored for me by my guitarist Pete. The lyrics are self-explanatory and is one of the heaviest songs on the album; it is pure, unadulterated THRASH.”

Of course, this song will be part of the live set for the Final Reign Tour in 2023.

Holy Moses have kicked off the pre-sale for the album, which will be released on the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 2CD Digipak incl. 12-Track Bonus CD "Invincible Friends"

- 1LP in red/black marbled (lt. 500 pieces) and white/black marbled (ltd. 500 pieces)

- Digital

On the CD bonus album, Invincible Friends, you get all album tracks in special versions, featuring various well-known guest singers.

Tracklisting (bonus album guests in brackets):

"Downfall Of Mankind" (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)

"Cult Of The Machine" (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)

"Order Out Of Chaos" (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)

"Invisible Queen" (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)

"Alternative Reality" (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)

"The New Norm" (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)

"Visions In Red" (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)

"Outcasts" (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)

"Forces Great And Hidden" (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)

"Too Far Gone" (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)

"Depersonalized" (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)

"Through The Veils Of Sleep" (Feat. Ryker’s)

"My farewell album for the Final Reign Tour contains everything that made Holy Moses special in the past 43 years. Vocally, I was overflowing with energy and felt like I was transported back to the 80s. We have always written songs that we ourselves like and never compromised on trends or conceded to wrong expectations, especially with this final album. We aren’t out to please everyone; we are our own brand and have our own sound, which includes odd meters, technically demanding passages, and unusual chord structures as well as interesting lyrics that deal with the dark side of humanity and the human psyche", comments Sabina Classen.

Tour dates:

March

3-4 - Murcia, Spain - Espectros Festival XV

April

28-29 - Kirchdorf, Germany - No Playback Festival

May

19-20 - Kirchdorf, Germany - Bavarian Battle Open Air

20-21 - Ostend, Belgium - Huginns Awakening Fest VII

26-28 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

June

8-10 - Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic - HellPdays Festival 2023

8-10 - Büßfeld, Germany - M:O:A - M.I.S.E. Open Air

15-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

5-9 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme Festival

13-15 - Torgau / Entenfang, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator

August

2-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

15-20 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise X Part I

November

18 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstraße

December

8-9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

16 - Übach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik Club

Many other special farewell shows to be announced soon.

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)