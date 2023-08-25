HOLY MOSES Announce Preorder For Vinyl Version Of Bonus Album Invincible Friends

A few months ago, Holy Moses released their new and final studio album Invisible Queen, which has reached an incredible chart entry in the official German album charts on #14. Currently, the band is in the middle of their Final Reign Tour.

The band has announced a very special release: their bonus album Invincible Friends for October 27 - which was only available on the 2CD digipak version as well as digital so far - will now be released in a coloured vinyl version with 300 copies printed. All the album tracks are performed by guest-singers, from bands like Overkill, Meshuggah, Sodom, Tankard, and Rykers.

The vinyl is only available at selected mailorder shops and at live shows of the band, so be quick. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Downfall Of Mankind” feat. Marloes Voskuli – Haliphron

“Cult Of The Machine” feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill

“Order Out Of Chaos” feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter

“Invisible Queen” feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded

“Alternative Reality” feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom

“The New Form” feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous

Side B

“Visions In Red” feat. Raegina – Daemonesq

“Outcasts” feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented

“Forces Great And Hidden” feat. Gerre – Tankard

“Too Far Gone” feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah

“Depersonalized” feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot

“Through The Veils Of Sleep” feat. Ryker’s

Tour dates:

September

15-17 – Kiel to Stockholm – Full Metal Cruise X Part I

November

17 – Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

18 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstraße

23 – Freiburg, Germany – Crash

24 – Martigny, Switzerland – Sunset

25 – Luzern, Switzerland – MegaMosh Festival

December

1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Live After Death Horror Fest

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

15 – Esssen, Germany – Turock

16 - Übach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik Club

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (final show)

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)