HOLY MOSES Announce Their Final Live Performance

2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act Holy Moses, celebrated with the bands upcoming new studio album Invisible Queen, and a last run of live shows. Now Holy Moses also confirm their very last live show, which will take place on December 27 at the "Markthalle" in Hamburg, Germany.

"My dear friends, I hereby announce our last Holy Moses show - on 27.12.2023 at the Markthalle in Hamburg... on this day is also my 60th birthday. I would be more than happy if we celebrate this event together. I'm really looking forward to this unique party," Sabina Classen announces.

With Ryker's and Warpath, the first two support acts for this historic event, which will be held under the motto "The very last show - a birthday and a funeral", have also been confirmed.

The band adds: "The culmination of Holy Moses will be a massive thrash party to celebrate Sabina's birthday and the death of her reign as the Queen of Thrash. Let's sell this show out, throw on our battle vests, and party together one last time."

Tickets for the final show are available here, or here.

During the album release week, the band will also be in Germany for three exclusive signing sessions and are looking forward to signing the new album and their classics:

Saturday, April 15 (with Sabina Classen and Peter Geltat)

12 PM - Remedy Records - Hamburg (Stellinger Steindamm 2, 22527 Hamburg

4 PM - Media Markt - Bremen-Stuhr (3-K-Weg 25a, 28816 Stuhr)

Sunday, April 16 (with Sabina Classen, Peter Geltat and Gerd Lücking)

12 PM - Metalbörse - Langen (New Town Hall, Südliche Ringstraße 77, 63225 Langen)

At the Metalbörse in Langen (near Frankfurt) you can also expect Gerre (Tankard), an old-school T-shirt contest, raffles and much more!

Invisible Queen (available April 14) will be released on the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 2CD Digipak incl. 12-Track Bonus CD "Invincible Friends"

- 1LP in red/black marbled (lt. 500 pieces) and white/black marbled (ltd. 500 pieces)

- Digital

At the Atomic Fire Records webshop you can get a strictly limited (200 pieces) boxset including the 2CD digipak, a flag with the cover art, logo-patch, lanyard and a signed foto-card by all members. Get your version here:

On the CD bonus album, Invincible Friends, you get all album tracks in special versions, featuring various well-known guest singers.

Tracklisting (bonus album guests in brackets):

"Downfall Of Mankind" (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)

"Cult Of The Machine" (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)

"Order Out Of Chaos" (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)

"Invisible Queen" (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)

"Alternative Reality" (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)

"The New Norm" (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)

"Visions In Red" (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)

"Outcasts" (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)

"Forces Great And Hidden" (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)

"Too Far Gone" (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)

"Depersonalized" (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)

"Through The Veils Of Sleep" (Feat. Ryker’s)

"Cult Of The Machine" video:

"Invisible Queen" video:

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)