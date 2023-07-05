HOLY MOSES Performs "Invisible Queen" At Rock Hard Festival 2023; Official Live Video Streaming

Holy Moses and their label, Fireflash Records, have released video footage of the band performing "Invisible Queen" - the title track of the band's new and final album - live at Rock Hard Festival 2023. Watch below:

2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act, Holy Moses, celebrated with the album, Invisible Queen, released back in April, and a last run of live shows.

Tracklisting (bonus album guests in brackets):

"Downfall Of Mankind" (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)

"Cult Of The Machine" (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)

"Order Out Of Chaos" (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)

"Invisible Queen" (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)

"Alternative Reality" (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)

"The New Norm" (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)

"Visions In Red" (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)

"Outcasts" (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)

"Forces Great And Hidden" (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)

"Too Far Gone" (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)

"Depersonalized" (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)

"Through The Veils Of Sleep" (Feat. Ryker’s)

"Cult Of The Machine"

"Invisible Queen" video:

Tour dates:

July

5-9 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme Festival

13-15 - Torgau / Entenfang, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator

August

2-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

15-20 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise X Part I

November

18 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstraße

December

8-9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

16 - Übach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik Club

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (final show)