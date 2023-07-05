HOLY MOSES Performs "Invisible Queen" At Rock Hard Festival 2023; Official Live Video Streaming
July 5, 2023, an hour ago
Holy Moses and their label, Fireflash Records, have released video footage of the band performing "Invisible Queen" - the title track of the band's new and final album - live at Rock Hard Festival 2023. Watch below:
2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act, Holy Moses, celebrated with the album, Invisible Queen, released back in April, and a last run of live shows.
Tracklisting (bonus album guests in brackets):
"Downfall Of Mankind" (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)
"Cult Of The Machine" (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)
"Order Out Of Chaos" (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)
"Invisible Queen" (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)
"Alternative Reality" (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)
"The New Norm" (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)
"Visions In Red" (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)
"Outcasts" (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)
"Forces Great And Hidden" (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)
"Too Far Gone" (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)
"Depersonalized" (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)
"Through The Veils Of Sleep" (Feat. Ryker’s)
"Cult Of The Machine"
"Invisible Queen" video:
Tour dates:
July
5-9 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme Festival
13-15 - Torgau / Entenfang, Germany - In Flammen Open Air
25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator
August
2-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
15-20 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise X Part I
November
18 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstraße
December
8-9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting
16 - Übach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik Club
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (final show)