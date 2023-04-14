HOLY MOSES Release New Album Today; Official "Alternative Reality" Lyric Video Streaming
April 14, 2023, 43 minutes ago
2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act, Holy Moses, celebrated with the band's new studio album, Invisible Queen, released today (April 14th) and a last run of live shows.
Today, the band releases the new single / lyric video "Alternative Reality", which you can view below.
Sabina Classen comments:"Musically, this is a homage to the time of The New Machine Of Liechtenstein. The song is very catchy and in this way also a typical Hol Moses title. It contains crazy increases and hidden rhythms, in a special speed, paired with a mega solo by Pete. 'Alternative Reality' is a catchy thrash bomb."
Invisible Queen is available in the following formats:
- 1CD Jewelcase
- 2CD Digipak incl. 12-Track Bonus CD "Invincible Friends"
- 1LP in red/black marbled (lt. 500 pieces) and white/black marbled (ltd. 500 pieces)
- Digital
At the Atomic Fire Records webshop you can get a strictly limited (200 pieces) boxset including the 2CD digipak, a flag with the cover art, logo-patch, lanyard and a signed foto-card by all members. Get your version here:
On the CD bonus album, Invincible Friends, you get all album tracks in special versions, featuring various well-known guest singers.
Tracklisting (bonus album guests in brackets):
"Downfall Of Mankind" (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)
"Cult Of The Machine" (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)
"Order Out Of Chaos" (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)
"Invisible Queen" (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)
"Alternative Reality" (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)
"The New Norm" (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)
"Visions In Red" (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)
"Outcasts" (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)
"Forces Great And Hidden" (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)
"Too Far Gone" (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)
"Depersonalized" (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)
"Through The Veils Of Sleep" (Feat. Ryker’s)
"Cult Of The Machine"
"Invisible Queen" video:
"My farewell album for the Final Reign Tour contains everything that made Holy Moses special in the past 43 years. Vocally, I was overflowing with energy and felt like I was transported back to the 80s. We have always written songs that we ourselves like and never compromised on trends or conceded to wrong expectations, especially with this final album. We aren’t out to please everyone; we are our own brand and have our own sound, which includes odd meters, technically demanding passages, and unusual chord structures as well as interesting lyrics that deal with the dark side of humanity and the human psyche", comments Sabina Classen.
Tour dates:
April
28-29 - Kirchdorf, Germany - No Playback Festival
May
19-20 - Kirchdorf, Germany - Bavarian Battle Open Air
20-21 - Ostend, Belgium - Huginns Awakening Fest VII
26-28 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
June
8-10 - Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic - HellPdays Festival 2023
8-10 - Büßfeld, Germany - M:O:A - M.I.S.E. Open Air
15-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
5-9 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme Festival
13-15 - Torgau / Entenfang, Germany - In Flammen Open Air
25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator
August
2-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
15-20 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise X Part I
November
18 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstraße
December
8-9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting
16 - Übach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik Club
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (final show)
(Photo - Axel Jusseit)