HOLY MOSES Release New Album Today; Official "Alternative Reality" Lyric Video Streaming

2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act, Holy Moses, celebrated with the band's new studio album, Invisible Queen, released today (April 14th) and a last run of live shows.

Today, the band releases the new single / lyric video "Alternative Reality", which you can view below.

Sabina Classen comments:"Musically, this is a homage to the time of The New Machine Of Liechtenstein. The song is very catchy and in this way also a typical Hol Moses title. It contains crazy increases and hidden rhythms, in a special speed, paired with a mega solo by Pete. 'Alternative Reality' is a catchy thrash bomb."

Invisible Queen is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 2CD Digipak incl. 12-Track Bonus CD "Invincible Friends"

- 1LP in red/black marbled (lt. 500 pieces) and white/black marbled (ltd. 500 pieces)

- Digital

At the Atomic Fire Records webshop you can get a strictly limited (200 pieces) boxset including the 2CD digipak, a flag with the cover art, logo-patch, lanyard and a signed foto-card by all members. Get your version here:

On the CD bonus album, Invincible Friends, you get all album tracks in special versions, featuring various well-known guest singers.

Tracklisting (bonus album guests in brackets):

"Downfall Of Mankind" (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)

"Cult Of The Machine" (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)

"Order Out Of Chaos" (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)

"Invisible Queen" (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)

"Alternative Reality" (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)

"The New Norm" (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)

"Visions In Red" (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)

"Outcasts" (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)

"Forces Great And Hidden" (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)

"Too Far Gone" (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)

"Depersonalized" (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)

"Through The Veils Of Sleep" (Feat. Ryker’s)

"Invisible Queen" video:

"My farewell album for the Final Reign Tour contains everything that made Holy Moses special in the past 43 years. Vocally, I was overflowing with energy and felt like I was transported back to the 80s. We have always written songs that we ourselves like and never compromised on trends or conceded to wrong expectations, especially with this final album. We aren’t out to please everyone; we are our own brand and have our own sound, which includes odd meters, technically demanding passages, and unusual chord structures as well as interesting lyrics that deal with the dark side of humanity and the human psyche", comments Sabina Classen.

Tour dates:

April

28-29 - Kirchdorf, Germany - No Playback Festival

May

19-20 - Kirchdorf, Germany - Bavarian Battle Open Air

20-21 - Ostend, Belgium - Huginns Awakening Fest VII

26-28 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

June

8-10 - Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic - HellPdays Festival 2023

8-10 - Büßfeld, Germany - M:O:A - M.I.S.E. Open Air

15-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

5-9 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme Festival

13-15 - Torgau / Entenfang, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator

August

2-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

11-13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

15-20 - Kiel, Germany - Full Metal Cruise X Part I

November

18 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstraße

December

8-9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

16 - Übach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik Club

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle (final show)

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)