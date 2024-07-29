HOLY MOTHER Partners With Extreme Management Group
July 29, 2024, 41 minutes ago
Extreme Management Group, (EMG) Senior Artist Manager Damien Mitchell, would like to introduce and welcome, hailing from, NYC, hard rock/power metal masters, Holy Mother, to his roster and the ever-growing EMG family.
Having just released their seventh full-length album, Rise, via Massacre Records, legendary frontman Mike Tirelli’s monster act are back with an all new lineup of talented young newcomers destined to be tomorrow’s all-star.
Mike Tirelli’s searing vocals take you on a powerfully emotional ride reminiscent of the late great Ronnie James Dio and are sure to make the listener shake in their boots. Holy Mother has recruited a young local shredder, 20 year old Mickey Lyxx who has made a name for himself as a formidable guitar player on the local NY scene during his formative teen years.
Commenting on the partnership, Mike Tirelli states: “Get ready for a sonic explosion! On behalf of myself and Holy Mother we are excited to announce our collaboration with EMG management, elevating our hard-hitting sound to new heights. With EMG backing us, we’re poised to make a massive impact with our latest album Rise, which was released on June 7, 2024. Let the music speak for itself!"
EMG Senior Artist Manager Damien Mitchell states: “As famed NY Yankee, announcer Phil Rizzuto used to say, “HOLY COW!” Holy Mother is a classic gem-of-a-metal act that is having a second-coming like no other and I could not be more excited to be working with them! I can’t wait to share what we are able to accomplish with their raibid fan-base, It’s time to give the world another dose of Holy Hell with Holy Mother!’”
Order Rise on CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Fire"
"The Elevator"
"Jeremiah"
"Power"
"Rise"
"Down"
"Interventionist"
"Hex"
"Live To Die"
"Rain"
"Jeremiah" live video:
"The Elevator" live video:
"Fire" video: