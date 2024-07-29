HOLY MOTHER Partners With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group, (E­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­MG) Senior Artist Manager Damien Mitchell, would like to introduce and welcome, hailing from, NYC, hard rock/power metal masters, Holy Mother, to his roster and the ever-growing EMG family.

Having just released their seventh full-length album, Rise, via Massacre Records, legendary frontman Mike Tirelli’s monster act are back with an all new lineup of talented young newcomers destined to be tomorrow’s all-star.

Mike Tirelli’s searing vocals take you on a powerfully emotional ride reminiscent of the late great Ronnie James Dio and are sure to make the listener shake in their boots. Holy Mother has recruited a young local shredder, 20 year old Mickey Lyxx who has made a name for himself as a formidable guitar player on the local NY scene during his formative teen years.

Commenting on the partnership, Mike Tirelli states: “Get ready for a sonic explosion! On behalf of myself and Holy Mother we are excited to announce our collaboration with EMG management, elevating our hard-hitting sound to new heights. With EMG backing us, we’re poised to make a massive impact with our latest album Rise, which was released on June 7, 2024. Let the music speak for itself!"

EMG Senior Artist Manager Damien Mitchell states: “As famed NY Yankee, announcer Phil Rizzuto used to say, “HOLY COW!” Holy Mother is a classic gem-of-a-metal act that is having a second-coming like no other and I could not be more excited to be working with them! I can’t wait to share what we are able to accomplish with their raibid fan-base, It’s time to give the world another dose of Holy Hell with Holy Mother!’”

Order Rise on CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Fire"

"The Elevator"

"Jeremiah"

"Power"

"Rise"

"Down"

"Interventionist"

"Hex"

"Live To Die"

"Rain"

"Jeremiah" live video:

"The Elevator" live video:

"Fire" video: