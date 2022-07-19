HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN's Signature Tread 1 Guitar Now Available; Video Trailer And Interview Streaming

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan announced back in 2019 that was working with Montreal-based Godin Guitars to design and build the first ever Derry Grehan Tread signature model guitar. It is based on the guitar he used during the cycle of the band's 1988 album, Racing After Midnight, which became his calling card.

The guitar is now available via Godin Guitars.

Grehan: "I’m so proud to be a part of the Godin Signature Model line of guitars. The attention to detail and fine craftsmanship on my new TR-1 Tread guitar is second to none. The team at Godin has really nailed it on this one! I love the guitar.....and you will too!"