HOOBASTANK Reflect On 20th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album In Upcoming Docuseries; Video Trailer

Hoobastank is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road, inside the studio and more in their upcoming docuseries, as the band reflects on the 20 year anniversary of their self-titled album. In 2001, the So/Cal alt rock band’s self-titled release, Hoobastank, launched the career of the band to mainstream success with huge singles including “Crawling In The Dark,” “Running Away,” and “Remember Me,” all of which have since been certified RIAA platinum. The band will be releasing the docuseries in parts over the next few weeks, with new episodes dropping every other week.

Watch The Hoobastank 20th Anniversary trailer below:

Almost two decades later, the band is still clocking in at over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify and "Crawling In The Dark'' has surpassed the 100M streaming mark across DSPs. The band’s 2003 follow up studio album The Reason took them to even greater heights and solidified Hoobastank as a household name. The title track “The Reason” went 4x RIAA Platinum and racked up quite a few #1 chart positions along the way, while the album went 2x RIAA Platinum. “The Reason” has over 2 Billion streams/views which has helped lead the way to the band's catalog surpassing the 3 billion mark across the various streaming platforms. The band looks forward to continuing their success in the years to come while also celebrating what they have accomplished so far.

Last week, Hoobastank announced they’ll be hitting the road with Lit this fall on the co-headlining “Tried-N-True” tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14 and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. VIP packages are also available, including the Tried-N-True VIP Meet & Greet Experience, which includes a pre-show hang and photo op with members of Hoobastank, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm, one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster, one VIP exclusive merch item, priority entry into the venue and more. For more information on tickets and VIP details, visit hoobastank.com.

