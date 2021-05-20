HOODED MENACE Premiere New Song "Blood Ornaments"; New Album To Be Released In August 2021

Finnish doom cultists Hooded Menace entered the studio in late 2020 to record their sixth full length album, The Tritonus Bell, which will be released on August 27th, 2021 via Season of Mist. The record will be mixed and mastered by King Diamond guitarst Andy LaRocque.

Check out the new song "Blood Ornaments" below. Guitarist Lasse Pyykkö comments on the new album and track:

"It is with utter excitement that we premiere the first track off our new album, The Tritonus Bell! There’re definitely some new flavours added to the mix, and 'Blood Ornaments' comes with some of our most intriguing ingredients yet - and a bloody side taste. There’s a contrast between death/doom misery and head-bangable heavy metal riffs like never heard before in Hooded Menace´s music, making 'Blood Ornaments' my favourite track from the album.

Obviously, a lot of inspiration for The Tritonus Bell comes from the usual suspects Candlemass, Paradise Lost, and Trouble, but also classic 80´s heavy metal such as Mercyful Fate, King Diamond, Dio, and Ozzy Osbourne. Even if you can’t always put your finger on it, they all definitely played a big role in why “The Tritonus Bell” turned out the way it did. When it comes to mixing and mastering, we had the pleasure of working with King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque/Sonic train Studios, who made sure everything would sound great, and I can honestly say I’ve never been more satisfied with the results sound- and music-wise."

