HOODED MENACE Release "Those Who Absorb The Night" Music Video

Finnish doom outfit, Hooded Menace, will release their new album, The Tritonus Bell, on August 27 via Season Of Mist. The band has released a video for the song, "Those Who Absorb The Night", which can be found below.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Chthonic Exordium"

"Chime Diabolicus"

"Blood Ornaments"

"Those Who Absorb The Night"

"Corpus Asunder"

"Scattered Into Dark"

"Instruments Of Somber Finality"

"The Torture Never Stops" (W.A.S.P. cover) (Bonus Track)

"Those Who Absorb The Night" video:

"Chime Diabolicus":

"Blood Ornaments":

Lineup:

Harri Kuokkanen - Vocals

Lasse Pyykkö - Lead and rhythm guitar, bass

Teemu Hannonen - Rhythm guitar

Pekka Koskelo – Drums