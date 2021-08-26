HOODED MENACE Streaming New Album The Tritonus Bell

Finnish doom outfit, Hooded Menace, will release their new album, The Tritonus Bell, on Friday, August 27, via Season Of Mist. Listen to the full album below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Chthonic Exordium"

"Chime Diabolicus"

"Blood Ornaments"

"Those Who Absorb The Night"

"Corpus Asunder"

"Scattered Into Dark"

"Instruments Of Somber Finality"

"The Torture Never Stops" (W.A.S.P. cover) (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

"Those Who Absorb The Night" video:

"Chime Diabolicus":

Lineup:

Harri Kuokkanen - Vocals

Lasse Pyykkö - Lead and rhythm guitar, bass

Teemu Hannonen - Rhythm guitar

Pekka Koskelo – Drums