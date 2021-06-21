HOODED MENACE Streaming New Song "Chime Diabolicus"

Finnish doom outfit, Hooded Menace, will release their new album, The Tritonus Bell, on August 27 via Season Of Mist. The band is now sharing the second single, "Chime Diabolicus", which can be heard below.

Guitarist Lasse Pyykkö comments on the new album and track: "Just like the lead single 'Blood Ornaments,' the second premiere track 'Chime Diabolicus' showcases very well where Hooded Menace is in 2021, offering some 80´s heavy metal vibes, catchy and powerful vocals, better crafted solos, and a faster pace while never forgetting the band´s roots in slow death/doom style. Actually, the slower riff, somewhere in the middle of the song where the second solo kicks in, is one of our heaviest."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Chthonic Exordium"

"Chime Diabolicus"

"Blood Ornaments"

"Those who absorb the Night"

"Corpus Asunder"

"Scattered into Dark"

"Instruments of Somber Finality"

"The Torture Never Stops" (W.A.S.P. cover) (Bonus Track

"Blood Ornaments":

Lineup:

Harri Kuokkanen - Vocals

Lasse Pyykkö - Lead and rhythm guitar, bass

Teemu Hannonen - Rhythm guitar

Pekka Koskelo – Drums