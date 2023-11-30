HOOKERS & BLOW Announce Holiday Hangover Tour 2024

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, alongside Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly, W.A.S.P. bassist Mike Duda, and vocalist Nadja Reed, will be hitting the road in January with special guests Dead Fervor. Confirmed dates for the Holiday Hangover Tour 2024 are as listed:

January

4 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

5 - Orange County, CA - TBA

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

7 - Glendale, AZ - Club 44

11 - Jackson, WY - Virginia Saloon

12 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Roadhouse

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Leatherheads

Check out Hookers & Blow covering "Rocks Off" by The Rolling Stones:

(Photo - Kris Gelder)