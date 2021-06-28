HOOKERS & BLOW Announce Release Dates For Debut Album

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have announced that their debut album is now available for pre-order, including limited edition silver vinyl.

The album will be available digitally on July 23, while the release date for the CD/LP (silver) is set for August 13. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Rocks Off" - The Rolling Stones

"Shakin'" - Eddie Money

"Trampled Underfoot" (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led Zeppelin

"Ziggy Stardust" - David Bowie

"The Winner Loses" - Body Count

"Time Of The Season" - The Zombies

"American Girl" - Tom Petty

"Godzilla (Feat. The Okai Sisters)" - Blue Oyster Cult

"You Gotta Fight For Your Right (To Party)" - The Beastie Boys

"Under My Thumb" - The Rolling Stones

"No Quarter" (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led Zeppelin

"Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" - Elton John

"Time Of The Season":

"Shakin'":

"Rocks Off":

"Ziggy Stardust":

"Trampled Underfoot":

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.