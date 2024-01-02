HOOKERS & BLOW Announces First Annual Blowchella Festival In Downtown Las Vegas

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary side project led by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed & Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi will be headlining the first annual Blowchella festival on Saturday, January 6 at the Fremont Country Club in downtown Las Vegas.

Blowchella’s lineup will feature an eclectic mix of artists ranging from New York punk icons Dead Boys (featuring founding guitarist Cheetah Chrome & Les Warner of The Cult) to Grammy Award Winning blues guitarist Micki Free (Prince, Shalamar, Chappelle Show) to rock ‘n’ roll comedian and VH1 “That Metal Show” host Don Jamieson.

“Las Vegas is really starting to thrive as an original music city,” says Alex Grossi. “It seems like the right time to do something fun like this, the Fremont Country Club have been very instrumental in bringing this conciseness to the forefront of the Vegas music scene for a while now and we are really grateful to have a venue like this in town capable of hosting an event of such musical diversity.”

In addition to Grossi & Reed, Hookers & Blow’s current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) and Nadja Reed.

The complete line-up for Blowchella is as follows:

Hookers & Blow

Dead Boys

Don Jamieson of That Metal Show

Dead Fervor

Color Of Chaos

Micki Free

Roni Lee

Byron Nemeth

(Photo - Kris Gelder)