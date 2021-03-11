HOOKERS & BLOW Guitarist ALEX GROSSI Talks Band's 20 Year History - "We've Lasted Longer Than Most Bands That Have Gotten Real Record Deals; It's Kind Of Surreal"

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have completed recording the band's upcoming covers record set for a 2021 release via Golden Robot Records. On the latest episode of The Bay Ragni Show, Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot) and Nadja Reed talk about the upcoming release of their debut album, and why it took almost 20 years to release. They also discuss the appearance of late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, Nadja's lead vocal debut, and more.

Grossi on the band's 20 year history: "It is pretty shocking. We've been through a lot of incarnations and we've lasted longer than most bands that have gotten real shots, real record deals and whatnot. It is kind of surreal when you think about it. I think it's evolved into something a lot more viable. It definitely is impressive."

Hookers & Blow have announced a string of shows in Texas. The first show is set for March 11 at Cooter's in Eagle Pass, TX.

Dates are as follows:

March

11 - Cooter's - Eagle Pass, TX

12 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

13 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

14 - The Rail Club - Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX

"We are really excited and cannot wait to get back on stage together now that things are starting to open back up" says guitarist Alex Grossi. "The venues have done an amazing job developing a completely safe and COVID-compliant environment for these shows with reduced capacity and distanced seating all in place."

Last week saw the arrival of the band's fifth single, a cover of The Zombies' "Time Of The Season". Listen below:

"Time Of The Season" follows the release of the singles "Shakin'" (Eddie Money), "Rocks Off" (Rolling Stones), "Ziggy Stardust" (David Bowie), and "Trampled Underfoot" (Led Zeppelin).

Get your copy of "Time Of The Season" now at this location.

"Shakin'":

"Rocks Off":

"Ziggy Stardust":

"Trampled Underfoot":