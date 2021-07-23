HOOKERS & BLOW Release Debut Album Digitally Today; CD And Vinyl Editions Due In August

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, release their debut album today (July 23rd). After teasing their fanbase by releasing five singles in the lead up, they have released their self-titled debut covers album digitally, with CD and vinyl to be released on August 13th via Golden Robot Records.

Pick up the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Rocks Off" - The Rolling Stones

"Shakin'" - Eddie Money

"Trampled Underfoot" (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led Zeppelin

"Ziggy Stardust" - David Bowie

"The Winner Loses" - Body Count

"Time Of The Season" - The Zombies

"American Girl" - Tom Petty

"Godzilla (Feat. The Okai Sisters)" - Blue Oyster Cult

"You Gotta Fight For Your Right (To Party)" - The Beastie Boys

"Under My Thumb" - The Rolling Stones

"No Quarter" (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led Zeppelin

"Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" - Elton John

"Time Of The Season":

"Shakin'":

"Rocks Off":

"Ziggy Stardust":

"Trampled Underfoot":

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.