HORIZON IGNITED Releases “Servant” Lyric Video

After the announcement of their Towards The Dying Lands which will be released on July 1, and after the release of the first two singles of the upcoming long-player, Horizon Ignited now deliver their third single of the album called "Servant".

The Finns are once again coming around the corner with a tempting foretaste of the album and convince not least by the combination of fast heavy metal elements with demanding lyricism.

Singer Okko Solanterä about the new single: "'Servant' is the fastest and thrashiest song of the album. Very straightforward and aggressive with a melodic chorus giving some room to breathe and bringing some nice dynamics. The song is this Lovecraftian sci-fi story about a person who pledges himself to serve a dark purpose, becoming a loyal subject to an eldritch being who wages war and brings death across the whole universe, literally conquering planets within his wake."

Furthermore, "Servant" comes along with a brand-new lyric video to get the fans even more excited and to give them the opportunity to learn the lyrics directly by heart for the upcoming live shows.

Horizon Ignited is stoked to be chosen as a support for the legendary Hypocrisy on their extensive tour in fall all across Europe.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Beyond Your Reach"

"Servant"

"Towards The Dying Lands"

"End Of The Line"

"Guiding Light"

"Reveries"

"Aching Wings"

"Death Has Left Her Side"

"Fall Apart"

"Eventide Of Abysmal Grief"

"Carry Me"

"Servant" lyric video:

"Reveries" video:

"Towards The Dying Lands" video:

Founded back in 2017 by guitarists Johannes Mäkinen and Vili Vottonen, the debut album After the Storm was unleashed when the northern winds choked Horizon Ignited's hometown of Kouvola in early 2019. The completely self-published album met very positive feedback and the band has made its mark since then.

Horizon Ignited's diverse class of act − captivating and guitar-driven melodic death metal flavored with catchy metalcore elements among others.

Horizon Ignited is:

Okko Solanterä - Vocals

Johannes Mäkinen - Guitar

Vili Vottonen - Guitar

Miska Ek - Keyboards

Jukka Haarala - Bass

Jiri Vanhatalo - Drums