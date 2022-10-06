Horror Metallers HELL THEATER Sign With Wormholedeath Records; New Album To Be Released This Month

Horror metal band Hell Theater have signed with Wormholedeath a deal for their album, S'Accabadora, which is due for digital release on October 28th via Wormholedeath. CD format will be out in November 2022.

Hell Theater on the new album:

"It’s a concept album, a unique story in 11 tracks (chapters) lasting about 60 minutes. The story is based on a traditional Sardinian figure, the 'female Accabadora' or 'she who ends,' who really existed in the past and perhaps still exists in very rural areas, to whom magical gifts were attributed, a sort of witch dressed in black. Her role was to put an end to the suffering of dying and terminally ill old people, out of pity, at the request of relatives, by striking a blow on the back of the head with a special 'Mazzolu' hammer (see the cover of 'A Strange Death'). Sometimes, however, the relatives for her sake tricked the Accabadora, and then she unleashed her curses. This is the first time that a similar story has been told in a metal album."

Hell Theater is a horror metal band formed in the Venice area in 2009 and has remained active through live shows up to the present day. In recent years they have returned exactly to the most famous line-up that produced their best works with the only introduction of bassist Guh Lu as a guest, the live bassist for Norway's Gorgoroth. Their sound is defined as an influence between thrash, progressive and classic heavy metal.

Their previous work is the aggressive Smell Of Blood EP and the Reincarmnation Of Evil concept album distributed by My Graveyard Records.

Tracklist

"Laughing Doll" (Intro)

"Eyes Painted Blood"

"A Strange Death"

"Church Of Saint Anthony, Pt. 1"

"Church Of Saint Anthony, Pt. 2"

"Mamuthones Dance"

"In The Dark Room"

"Domus De Janas"

"Dressed In Black"

"Morte Be Thy Name"

"The Legend Will Never Die"

Line-up

Victor Solinas - Vocals

Brian Steele - Rhythm & Lead Guitars

Bon Axx - Rhythm & Lead Guitars, Keyboards

Unh Buryan - Drums

Guh Ku - Bass (guest performer)