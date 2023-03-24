HOST Feat. PARADISE LOST's NICK HOLMES And GREG MACKINTOSH Release LUSTMORD Remix Of “Hiding From Tomorrow”

Contemporary dark wave project Host, launched by Nick Holmes and Greg Mackintosh of Paradise Lost, have released a sprawling ambient remix of “Hiding From Tomorrow” by Lustmord. The remix follows the recent release of the band’s debut album IX.

Greg Mackintosh comments "Lustmord has taken this track from electro Goth into a whole new territory. I love it when a remix drifts far and wide from its source material and he has certainly done that. He has created a sprawling, emotive, cinematic soundscape."

Order IX on various formats here