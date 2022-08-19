HOUSE OF LORDS Debut Official Video For "House Of The Lord" Single

Frontiers Music Srl will release House Of Lords' 11th studio album, Saints And Sinners, on September 16. Recorded and produced by the band’s singer and mastermind, James Christian, along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, Saints And Sinners is another jewel in House Of Lords' musical crown.

Watch a video for the single, "House Of The Lord", below, and pre-order/save Saints And Sinners on CD/Ltd. Ed. Color Vinyl/Digital, here.

House Of Lords debuted in 1989 with the release of their self-titled album, a record which is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the 80’s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of James Christian and instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-Angel and Giuffria keyboardist, Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright and Ken Mary), were reminiscent of such frontrunners as Whitesnake, Deep Purple and Van Halen and immediately brought the band to the attention of the mainstream music media and the masses of ‘80s hard rock fans.

With their sophomore release, Sahara, House Of Lords had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of Blind Faith’s “Can't Find My Way Home”. After a tour with Nelson in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with "Demon's Down". With the change in musical climate at the time, House Of Lords went into hibernation until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial Power And The Myth, an album which featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with ‘70s rock influences.

After a short European tour, singer James Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of House Of Lords, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Gregg Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of Power And The Myth. New members Jimi Bell on guitars and B.J. Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, World Upside Down, a record which caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes.

That album was followed up by the equally impressive Come To My Kingdom in 2008, Cartesian Dreams in 2009, Big Money in 2011, Precious Metal in 2014, and Saint Of The Lost Souls in 2017.The band has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and have now become a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. House Of Lords stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. All these ingredients you will find in abundance on Saints And Sinners.

Tracklisting:

"Saints And Sinners"

"House Of The Lord"

"Take It All"

"Road Warrior"

"Mistress Of The Dark"

"Avalanche"

"Roll Like Thunder"

"Razzle Dazzle"

"Dreamin It All"

"Takin My Heart Back"

"Angels Fallen"

"House Of The Lord" video:

Lineup:

James Christian - Vocals, Guitars

Jimi Bell - Guitars

Mark Mangold - Keyboards

Johan Koleberg - Drums