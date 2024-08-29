HOUSE OF LORDS To Release Full Tilt Overdrive Album In October; Music Video Posted For "Bad Karma" Single

Hard rockers, House Of Lords, will release their twelfth studio album, Full Tilt Overdrive, on October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl. Recorded and produced once again by the band’s singer and mastermind, James Christian, along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, Full Tilt Overdrive does not change nor alter the band’s winning formula but instead offers an inspired and credible album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best albums from the band’s repertoire.

To celebrate the announcement, the band is also sharing a new single, "Bad Karma", along with a music video, available below.

This is an album that will be remembered as one of the strongest ever from the band. House Of Lords has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States becoming a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. The band plans to bring the new songs on stage soon.

House Of Lords is now formed by the legendary singer James Christian – the sole member who appeared on all the band’s albums - guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with World Upside Down, the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (Touch, Michael Bolton, Drive, She Said) along with Swedish drummer Johan Koleberg (Lions Share, Ignition, Therion). This is the same lineup that appeared on the previous album Saints And Sinners. however they are now definitely more gelled and have produced a more focused and extremely ambitious new album with no weak points.

House Of Lords stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. All these ingredients you will find in abundance on Full Tilt Overdrive, especially with songs such as the 9-minute epic closer “Castles High” and the lead single “Bad Karma”, not forgetting “Taking the Fall” which has a nod to the band’s biggest hit “Can’t Find My Way Home” and the riveting title track.

Pre-order Full Tilt Overdrive here.

Full Tilt Overdrive tracklisting:

"Crowded Room"

"Bad Karma"

"Cry of the Wicked"

"Full Tilt Overdrive"

"Taking The Fall"

"You're Cursed"

"Not The Enemy"

"I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye"

"Still Believe"

"State of Emergency"

"Castles High"

"I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye" (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track Japan

"Bad Karma" video:

"Crowded Room" visualizer:

House Of Lords debuted in 1989 with the release of their self-titled album, a record that is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the 1980s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of Christian, and the instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-Angel and Giuffria keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright, and Ken Mary), were reminiscent of such frontrunners as Whitesnake, Deep Purple and Van Halen and immediately brought the band to the attention of the mainstream music media and the masses of '80s hard rock fans.

With their sophomore release, Sahara, House Of Lords had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home." After a tour with Nelson in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with Demon's Down. With the change in musical climate at the time, House Of Lords hibernated until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial Power And The Myth, an album that featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with '70s rock influences.

After a short European tour, Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of House Of Lords, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of Power And The Myth. New members Jimi Bell on guitars and B.J. Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, World Upside Down, a record that caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes. That album was followed up by the equally impressive Come To My Kingdom in 2008, Cartesian Dreams in 2009, Big Money in 2011, Precious Metal in 2014, and Saint Of The Lost Souls in 2017.

House Of Lords have toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and are a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents.

House Of Lords are:

James Christian - vocals, bass

Jimi Bell - guitars

Mark Mangold - keyboards

Johan Koleberg - drums