HOUSE OF SHAKIRA Release New Single "Chicago Blue"; Lyric Video

Long-running Swedish melodic hard rockers, House Of Shakira, have released a new single, "Chicago Blue". Stream the single here, and watch a lyric video below:

House Of Shakira released their new studio album, XIT, back in May. This new album follows the band's last studio album (and ninth overall), Radiocarbon in 2019 and the 25th Anniversary reissue of the band's debut album Lint in March 2022. XIT once again showcases why House Of Shakira have been one of the most consistently unique bands in the melodic hard rock genre over the course of their multi-decade career.

Order/save XIT here.

XIT tracklisting:

"Something In The Water"

"No Silver Lining"

"Toxic Train"

"Your Exit"

"Too Much Love"

"The Messenger"

"Twisted Attitude"

"Nowhere Bound"

"Chimera"

"Hell Or Heaven"

"Xit"

"No Silver Lining" lyric video:

"Something In The Water" video:

Lineup:

Andreas Novak - Vocals

Mats Hallstensson - Guitars, Vocals

Anders Lundström - Guitars

Per Schelander - Bass, Vocals

Martin Larsson - Drums